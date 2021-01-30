SpaceX targeting Monday for next Starlink mission launch

article

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch of Starlink satellites.

The space company is targeting Monday, February 1, for the launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:41 a.m. from Launch Pad 39A. The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday morning.

RELATED: Will weather cooperate for Monday's Starlink satellites launch?

The goal of the mission is to provide worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX announced that they are targeting no earlier than April 20 for the launch of the second crew rotation mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-2 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Advertisement

When the launch happens, you can watch it from wherever you are on the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Watch FOX 35 for the latest launch updates.