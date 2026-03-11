U.S. citizen arrested after $1M+ meth seizure at Texas border
ROMA, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Roma Port of Entry seized more than $1 million of meth in a single enforcement action.
Over $1 million in methamphetamine discovered
What we know:
CBP says the seizure occurred on Sunday, March 8, at the Roma International Bridge.
A CBP officer referred a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2013 Ford Explorer for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system scan, and a closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 53 packages containing a total of 121.34 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.
Packages containing 121.34 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry | U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,084,728.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.
What they're saying:
"This seizure illustrates the ability of our frontline officers to apply training, inspection experience and technology to zero in on and take down a significant drug load," said Port Director Andres Guerra at the Roma Port of Entry.
"The dedication of our officers to CBP’s border security mission helps protect our communities by preventing drugs like these from reaching U.S. streets."
Arrest in ongoing criminal investigation
What's next:
Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure, according to CBP.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.