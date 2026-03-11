U.S. citizen arrested after $1M+ meth seizure at Texas border

article

The Brief CBP officers seized over 121 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.08 million at the Roma Port of Entry. The drugs were discovered hidden in 53 packages inside a Ford Explorer during an inspection at the Roma International Bridge on March 8. A 22-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested and remains under investigation by Homeland Security special agents.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Roma Port of Entry seized more than $1 million of meth in a single enforcement action.

Over $1 million in methamphetamine discovered

What we know:

CBP says the seizure occurred on Sunday, March 8, at the Roma International Bridge.

A CBP officer referred a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2013 Ford Explorer for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system scan, and a closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 53 packages containing a total of 121.34 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.

Packages containing 121.34 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry | U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,084,728.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"This seizure illustrates the ability of our frontline officers to apply training, inspection experience and technology to zero in on and take down a significant drug load," said Port Director Andres Guerra at the Roma Port of Entry.

"The dedication of our officers to CBP’s border security mission helps protect our communities by preventing drugs like these from reaching U.S. streets."

Arrest in ongoing criminal investigation

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure, according to CBP.