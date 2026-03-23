Spring Pine Fire in Bastrop County: Containment underway and some evacuated

The Brief Bastrop Co. Office of Emergency Management working to contain a wildfire in Bastrop State Park As of 7:30 a.m. (CT) on March 23, the fire has burned 40 acres



The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management is working to contain a wildfire in Bastrop State Park.

Timeline:

Officials posted on social media about the Spring Pine Fire at around 9 p.m. on March 22.

There were no mandatory evacuations ordered, but voluntary evacuations took place at the Bastrop State Park historic cabins and three homes on the north edge of the park.

At around 10:15 p.m. on March 22, officials announced evacuations for The Pines at Bastrop RV Park.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 21 have been shut down for firefighter safety and fire operations.

Officials said that the most active part of the fire was inside the park with lower intensity flames on the portion parallel to Highway 21.

By the numbers:

Containment as of Bastop County OEM's last update is at 5% with about 40 acres burned.

What's next:

Officials say bulldozers have worked their way to the eastern side of the fire and are working to complete containment lines on the western side.

Fire engines have been staged at nearby homes to prepare for potential structure protection.

What you can do:

Avoid the area if possible.

Westbound Highway 21 drivers should proceed with caution as smoke is thick across the highway.