SoCal Edision takes to the sky to try to prevent wildfires

Some of the worst fires we’ve seen in this state have been caused by things like downed power lines and equipment failures. That said, Southern California Edison is trying to be proactive about catching things that trigger fires.

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle have been battling wildfires that forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes, and a stretch of Interstate 10 remained closed in both directions Thursday morning due to smoke, authorities said.