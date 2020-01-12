Evacuations mandated as Colorado wildfires explode in size, blanketing area with smoke
Mandatory evacuations are underway in some parts as wildfires continue to spread.
SoCal Edision takes to the sky to try to prevent wildfires
Some of the worst fires we’ve seen in this state have been caused by things like downed power lines and equipment failures. That said, Southern California Edison is trying to be proactive about catching things that trigger fires.
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle have been battling wildfires that forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes, and a stretch of Interstate 10 remained closed in both directions Thursday morning due to smoke, authorities said.
Florida wildfires force 1,600 to evacuate outside Pensacola, interstate closed
Some 1,600 people have been forced to evacuate on Florida's Panhandle after raging wildfires burned several homes and left a portion of Interstate 10 closed on Thursday due to heavy smoke, according to officials.
Preventing wildfires in the era of COVID-19
We don't have to tell you how deadly and damaging wildfires are here in California. Now, throw COVID-19 into the mix.
PG&E says it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter following Camp Fire
The blaze killed 85 people and destroyed 18,804 structures, per Cal Fire.
Mann Fire burning in Norco now 100 percent contained
The Mann Fire burning in the city of Norco was 100% contained Friday, CAL FIRE Riverside said. The fire burned 180 acres.
Watch as a grateful nation pays tribute to heroes through music in ‘Fire Fight Australia’
Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Bublé and Alice Cooper were among the performers.
Recovering koala enjoys a belly scratch from Australian Army officer
A koala embodied happiness when it received a comprehensive belly scratch from an Australian Defence Force officer at a wildlife park on Kangaroo Island.
FOX 7 Discussion: Extreme wildfire risk in Austin neighborhoods
Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks joins Marcel Clarke to discuss Austin's wildfire risk and what can be done.
20 firefighters return to SoCal after battling raging fires in Australia
Twenty Angeles National Forest firefighters returned to Los Angeles Wednesday morning after spending almost a month battling the raging wildfires in Australia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Austin volunteer baking group raises 13k for Australia wildfires
The bake sale was held at 9 different locations all over Austin and had more than 200 bakers volunteering their homemade treats to be sold.
Australian Army soldiers spend days off caring for koalas rescued from bushfires
The 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force used their rest periods to feed koalas and build structures at the Cleland Wildlife Park.
Deerpark Middle School sewing club raises money for animals rescued from Australia wildfires
The students were surprised by how fast the merchandise went, as many of the items sold out within minutes.
FOX 7 Discussion: Austin ranks 5th in nation for wildfire risk
Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks joins Marcel Clarke to discuss the report and wildfire risk in Austin.
3 US firefighters who died in Australia crash identified
The three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in Australia have been identified by their employer.
3 American firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires
Three American firefighters died in a water tanker plane crash Thursday while battling wildfires in Australia, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed.
Parts of Australia see 'best rainfall in years,' bringing some fire relief and risks
Some regions have received more than a month's rainfall in just 24 hours, according to local reports.
6-year-old boy creates clay koalas to raise money for Australian animals affected by wildfires
A 6-year-old boy in Massachusetts is doing his part to help save animals affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.
Sydney Opera House illuminates with faces of fire fighters battling wildfires
The sails of the legendary Sydney Opera House were illuminated on Saturday to show support for first-responders battling wildfires in Australia.