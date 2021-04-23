Expand / Collapse search

State resources on standby in preparation for severe storms

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has placed numerous state resources on standby ahead of severe storms and extreme fire danger expected in Texas.

Severe storms with heavy winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are likely throughout North, East, and Central Texas beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Extreme fire danger has been forecast across west Texas throughout the weekend.

"As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, I urge North, Central, and East Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials," said Abbott. "In preparation for this severe weather, the State of Texas has placed a variety of emergency resources on standby, and we will continue to monitor weather conditions as this storm system travels across our state." 

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:  

TDEM has also asked the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to prepare resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger forecast.