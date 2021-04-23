Much of Central Texas under slight risk of severe storms

article

Much of Central Texas is under a slight risk of severe storms.

As an upper low teams up with the dryline and Gulf moisture, storms will increase through the day.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we should expect two rounds with the first one arriving early in the afternoon and the second one getting here early in the evening.

Main threats in order...large hail, lightning, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

