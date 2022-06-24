Dell Seton Hospital placed on lockdown by police during search for suspects

Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Dell Seton Hospital on June 24.

APD says at approximately 6 p.m. officers observed an individual discharge a weapon inside a vehicle near 53rd Street and Airport Blvd.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled the scene.

APD officers followed the vehicle to Dell Seton Hospital and observed three suspects flee into the hospital, police say.

Dell Seton was placed on lockdown, so officers could clear the building. Police say the suspects were located after a search by the officers on scene and APD's MetroTac team. A firearm was also found.

No injuries occurred during the incident and Dell Seton has been cleared, and the lockdown has been lifted.

APD detectives will continue investigating.