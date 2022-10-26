SWAT situation in South Austin; person reportedly with gun refusing to leave

The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin.

The incident is happening at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive.

Police say that got a call at around 11:40 p.m. on October 25 about a disturbance inside a home.

The caller told 9-1-1 that there was a gun involved.

When officers arrived they spoke with people inside the home. They told police that the suspect made threats while showing a gun.

APD says they surrounded the house and asked the suspect to get out. The suspect refused which led to the SWAT team being called.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.