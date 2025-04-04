I-35 expansion: Construction underway on Capital Express North, South projects

The Brief Construction is underway on TxDOT's Capital Express North and South projects During construction, there will be nightly lane closures on I-35 in April There will also be detours around the construction



Construction is underway on TxDOT's Capital Express North and South projects.

The Capital Express North Project will be completed in early 2029, and the Capital Express South Project will be completed in late 2028.

What roads will be closed during construction?

"Starting Monday, April 7, we are going to reduce the northbound I-35 main lanes between U.S.183 and Rundberg Lane to one lane," says TXDOT Spokesman, Brad Wheelis.

According to TxDOT, the closure will last through Thursday, April 10, from 11p.m. until 9 a.m.

"During these nightly closures, we are also going to close the northbound U.S. 183 to northbound I-35 flyover. What folks will do is just exit to the frontage road. They'll take the Front Edge Road, hang a right and get on I-35. On the weekend, we're going to do a full main lane closure on northbound I- 35 in this same area," says Wheelis.

Lanes will be completely closed from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday of next weekend, April 11-12, and the following weekend, April 18-19.

Drivers will be able to use the frontage road.

TxDOT spokesman Brad Wheelis says the closures are for utility work on the Capital Express North project.

"Both of the projects are going to add managed lanes. So, on the Capital Express North Project, we're going to add one managed lane in each direction. Those are HOV lanes. And on the south project, we're going to add two managed lanes in each direction. There are some other elements of the project, including some bridge work, including some bypass lanes and innovative intersections and such," says Wheelis.

From April 11-13, the Stassney Lane Bridge over I-35 will be closed from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m. for the Capital Express North Project.

The bridge will also be closed later in the month from April 25-27 from 11 p.m. until 10 a.m. The north and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

"The bridge is going to be closed throughout the entire weekend. The main lanes are reduced to one lane down south just at night," says Wheelis.

There will also be detours around the construction.