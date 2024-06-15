SWAT teams responding to call near Mueller: APD

SWAT teams are responding to a situation in east Austin near Mueller, according to APD.

APD says that officers responded to a possible disturbance at an apartment at 2604 Aldrich St.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a resident as the other involved party fled from a window in the apartment.

Police learned that the suspect, a black male in his 30s, had multiple outstanding violent felony warrants.

The suspect barricaded himself in a nearby construction site with a firearm.

APD SWAT teams and negotiators are responding to the scene because the suspect is armed.

The situation is still ongoing. Police say that it is an active scene, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No one is hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.