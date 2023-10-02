Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Halloween display is getting attention

An Indiana woman's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween display is getting attention.

Michal Owens shared video of the display on TikTok showing giant skeletons dressed as Swift and Kelce that are holding a "Taylor Swift" 2024 flag. The Swift and Kelce skeletons are alongside a few Swiftie skeletons.

"Still celebrating 1989 era this Halloween season, but had to add some Red after this weekend," Owens wrote on TikTok.

Owens told Storyful she was inspired to make the display after Swift attended a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears last month.

According to her TikTok account, Owens is working on making them friendship bracelets.