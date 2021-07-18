TCSO seeks assistance identifying suspect in Dessau Mini Mart homicide

article

On July 17, 2021, at 9:07 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received several 911 calls reporting someone had been shot in the parking lot at the Dessau Mini Mart at 12915 Dessau Rd.

After deputies secured the scene, medics treated and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died late Saturday night. Witnesses reported the suspect got into a light blue or light-colored vehicle with a Hispanic female passenger and turned onto Dessau Rd. immediately after the shooting.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a man seen in surveillance footage from the convenience store:

Black male

Muscular build

Wearing a red shirt with distinctive design, black shorts, red tennis shoes, and a black and gray hat

Witnesses reported the suspect got into a light blue or light-colored vehicle with a Hispanic female passenger and turned onto Dessau Rd. immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or dispatch at 512-974-0845, option 3.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter