18-year-old killed in East Austin shooting: APD

A teen killed in a shooting in East Austin this week has been identified by police.

The Austin Police Department says that a call came in around 4:17 p.m. June 14 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Springdale Road.

Officers and EMS responded and found two men with gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital. Despite life-saving measures, one of them, later identified as 18-year-old Mario Vences, died just after 5 p.m.

APD says a preliminary investigation shows the incident started with a verbal conflict between a group, including Vences, that turned violent when someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. APD says the incident appears to be isolated and there's no threat to the public.

An autopsy ruled the official cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner as a homicide.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

APD is investigating this case as the city's 31st homicide of the year.