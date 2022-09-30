3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft

The juveniles are suspected in six crimes spanning an eleven-day period in September:

Sept. 16 at the 7-Eleven at 6515 S I-35 northbound service road

Sept. 17 at the Shell gas station at 6301 E. Riverside

Sept. 18 at a washateria at 6100 E. Riverside

Sept. 18 assault in the 4100 block of South Congress Ave

Sept. 22 in the HEB parking lot at 12860 N US 183 southbound service road

Sept. 27 at the Lakeline HEB at 14028 N US 183 southbound service road

The Austin Police Department says that in most of these cases, the teenagers aggressively approached their victims, assaulted them, and pointed firearms at them while demanding their vehicle.

When the suspects realized children were inside the stolen cars, they were violently pulled out and left in the parking lot. There are no reports of severe injuries to any victims or children involved, says APD.

An APD Violent Crimes Task Force member was conducting surveillance when he observed a black sedan driving recklessly. APD says he pulled the vehicle over and recognized it as one used in at least one of the crimes committed. The suspects also fit the description given by the victims.

Body-worn camera video also linked the juveniles to another case on Sept. 18, where someone called 911 about a group of people hitting a homeless person. APD says this investigation is ongoing regarding further charges and more suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.