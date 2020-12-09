Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Miller says that he will be quarantining at his ranch and that he is "not feeling [his] best," but that he's "going to beat this too."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The full statement reads:

"Friends, I just got news that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will be quarantining at my ranch. Not feeling my best, but I've survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I'm going to beat this too.

Advertisement

"Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we'll make it through this."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK