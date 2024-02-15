article

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who didn't get on the school bus in her Livingston-area neighborhood on Thursday morning, officials say.

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was reported to have last been seen around 7 a.m. near her home in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Audrii Cunningham (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Audrii was supposed to have caught the school bus in her neighborhood, but school officials say the bus didn't pick her up and she never made it to school.

Cunningham is described as a white female, 4'1" tall, 75 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes. She had a bright red "Hello Kitty" backpack.

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Texas Ranger Division, Department of Public Safety, Livingston Police Department, Texas State Guard, and several local fire departments.

If you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.