Abbott’s advantage narrows as Hinojosa gains ground in latest poll

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 3% lead over Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the latest Texas Public Opinion Research poll. Abbott's lead has narrowed from 7 points in August to just 3 in October. TPOR surveyed 969 likely Texas voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 with a margin of error of 3.9%.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a slight lead over his November opponent, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, in the latest poll from Texas Public Opinion Research released Friday.

Abbott was leading Hinojosa by three points, 51%-48%, in the poll, but has seen his lead shrink over the past two months from 7% in August, to four points in September, to three in October. Libertarian Pat Dixon's support fell from 2% in September to 1% in October.

TPOR surveyed 969 likely Texas voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 with a margin of error of 3.9%.

Where each candidate's support is coming from

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Abbott leads among white voters, men, voters without a college degree and voters age 35 and older.

Hinojosa leads with Black voters, Latino voters, college-educated voters, women and voters aged 18 to 34.

Who has the best plan to fight rising costs, data centers, according to Texans?

More voters said they believe Abbott (49%) is better equipped to handle the cost-of-living crisis compared to Hinojosa (47%) and Dixon (2%). Two percent said they were unsure.

When it comes to handling issues with data centers and artificial intelligence, 49% said Abbott, 45% said Hinojosa, 2% said Dixon and 5% are unsure.

Other statewide races in Texas

Republican Mayes Middleton (50%) leads Democrat Nathan Johnson (48%) by two points in the race for attorney general. Libertarian Tom Oxford had 2% of the vote.

Republican Dan Patrick (50%) is leading Democrat Vikki Goodwin (47%) by three points in the lieutenant governor's race. Libertarian Anthony Cristo has 2% of the support, while Green Party candidate Kevin McCormick has less than 1% of the support.

In the race for comptroller, Republican Don Huffines leads Democrat Sarah Eckhardt by two points, 50% to 48%. Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza has 2% of the vote, while Green Party candidate Shehla Faizi has less than 1% of the vote.

The agriculture commissioner's race is separated by two points, with Republican Nate Sheets (50%) leading Democrat Clayton Tucker (48%). Libertarian Austin Kelly has 3% of the vote.

The land commissioner's race is just a single-point contest, as Republican Dawn Buckingham (49%) leads Democrat Benjamin Flores (49%) and Libertarian Neil Snider (3%).

The race to become the next railroad commissioner is a two-point affair, with Republican Bo French leading Democrat Jon Rosenthal, 50% to 48%. Libertarian Arthur DiBianca has 2% of the vote.