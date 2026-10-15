Texas governor's race: Greg Abbott misses debate against Gina Hinojosa

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott no-showed a morning debate against Gina Hinojosa This time last week, Hinojosa issued a challenge to Governor Greg Abbott to meet her at the Governor's Mansion Abbott missed the match-up at the mansion because he was in east Texas with local law enforcement officers Abbott and Hinojosa are not the only candidates on the big stage. There are four Independent write-in candidates



A callout for Gov. Greg Abbott to take part in a morning debate became a no-show, but the show for Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa went on.

Greg Abbott misses debate against Gina Hinojosa

The backstory:

In front of the Texas Governor’s Mansion Thursday morning, an empty podium stood next to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa.

This time last week, Hinojosa issued a challenge to Governor Greg Abbott to meet her at 10 a.m. Thursday. At 12 minutes past the top of the hour, it was clear the podium would remain empty.

"OK, it looks like Greg Abbott is a no show," said Hinojosa.

The stage set for Hinojosa’s front yard debate included a few unexpected backdrops. There were large delivery trucks behind her and in front of the mansion. Work crews spent the morning unloading furniture for an upcoming football tailgate at the governor's mansion.

There was also another truck. A rolling billboard organized by the Abbott campaign was driven around Hinojosa’s debate events. It was later parked next to them. The billboard, essentially a stand-in for Abbott, displayed claims about Hinojosa’s voting record on an income tax and other spending reduction bills. Her rebuttal was not a denial, but more like a reclassification.

"These lies are funded by his billionaire donors. It is not true. I've never not once voted to increase property taxes. I only ever voted to decrease property taxes, the votes he's talking about are votes for local control," explained Hinojosa.

Governor Abbott, a few days ago, described this attempted face-off as "grand standing." That opinion may be debatable, but the event certainly made good political theater.

Governor Abbott, in his four reelection bids, has debated three of his challengers.

Congressman Beto O’Rourke in 2022.

Former Dallas Co Sheriff Lupe Valdez in 2018.

Former state senator Wendy Davis, twice, in 2014.

Where was Greg Abbott?

Dig deeper:

Abbott missed the match up at the mansion because he was in east Texas with local law enforcement officers. In a post on social media, he was asked why he ignored Hinojosa’s debate challenge. Abbott responded by saying the most important thing that a governor can do is to show up in communities.

"When I go to each of those communities. I learned something new. I'm a better governor. I'm a better governor candidate by talking to those people," said Abbott.

For those who did show up Thursday morning, the Abbott no show was not only a disappointment. It was a missed opportunity.

"No, this isn't a good substitute for a debate. I want to hear Abbott say Abbott's words, hear his defenses, hear his pros and cons. I want to hear Gina defend herself, or even attack great Abbott. I want them to see them engage with each other. Having one talk about one, what he says, what she says, doesn't actually give me a clear idea of what our governor will be like as governor," said Hinojosa supporter Jennell Moyes.

Jenn Mack Raphoon tries to fill podium

What they're saying:

Abbott and Hinojosa are not the only candidates on the big stage. Jenn Mack Raphoon, an Independent write-in candidate, tried to fill the podium left open by Abbott.

The attempt to take the stage caught Hinojosa by surprise.

The crowd chanted Hinojosa’s name as security took Raphoon and escorted her off-stage.

Who is on the ballot for the Texas governor's race?

Big picture view:

There are a total of seven certified candidates for Texas Governor.

Greg Abbott (R)

Gina Hinojosa (D)

Edward Giles (I)

Mike Miller (I)

Jinghpaw Majoishingra (I)

Jenn Mack Raphoon (I)