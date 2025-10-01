Texas murder suspect added to Most Wanted list

article

The Brief A confirmed Bloods gang member has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list. Elijah Reyes is wanted for a murder in El Paso that occurred in May 2025. There is a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest.



A Texas man wanted for murder has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The El Paso resident, a confirmed member of the Bloods gang, carries a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Elijah Reyes on Top 10 Most Wanted list

Elijah Turner Reyes, 24, has been wanted for murder in El Paso since May 22, 2025. Additional warrants were issued for his arrest in June.

Reyes has prior convictions relating to drug possession and assaulting a pregnant woman, Texas DPS says, and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2019.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information on Reyes' whereabouts.

Reyes is described as 6' and about 150 pounds. He has many tattoos, including some on his face.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.