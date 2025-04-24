Texas releases ratings for schools, districts. See how your district scored

The Brief The TEA released a report card for the 2022-2023 school year. The report cards give districts and schools an A-F rating. Austin ISD received a C.



The Texas Education Agency released letter grades for school districts and campuses across the state on Thursday.

The ratings, giving schools an A-F score, come from the 2022-2023 school year. Two years of legal battles prevented the scores from being released until now.

The report card is based on standardized test scores, academic growth and how districts are preparing students for a life after high school.

You can see the full data at TXschools.gov.

Austin area school district ratings

The rankings of the largest school districts in Central Texas for the 2022-2023 school year are listed below.

Austin ISD: C

Round Rock ISD: B

Leander ISD: B

Pflugerville ISD: C

Hays CISD: B

Georgetown ISD: C

Overall, the number of F-rated schools in the state has increased by 233%.

Austin ISD school ratings

The TEA also released ratings for individual schools.

In Austin ISD, 30 schools were identified as failing and 16 schools dropped from a B to an F from the last ratings release in 2019.

Austin ISD released a statement saying that they have made a number of changes since 2023, including raises for teachers, reinforcing support systems and investing in instructional coaches and new content interventionists.

The district also noted that in 2022, they passed a $2.44 billion school bond to give students the resources they need to succeed.

"We know a system as large as Austin ISD doesn’t move overnight. We’re proud of the work we’ve already done and we need your help as we continue to transform Austin ISD," wrote Superintendent Lynn Boswell in a statement.

Round Rock ISD school ratings

Leander ISD school ratings

Pflugerville ISD school ratings

Hays CISD school ratings

Georgetown ISD school ratings

Bastrop ISD school ratings

Burnet CISD school ratings

