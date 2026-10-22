Texas Senate race: Talarico, Paxton tied in new poll as debate disagreement continues

The Brief Texas U.S. Senate race remains tight as Election Day nears James Talarico and Ken Paxton continue to disagree over a potential debate New FOX News poll shows race tied at 49%



With less than two weeks until Election Day, the race for Texas' U.S. Senate seat is deadlocked, according to a new Fox News poll. But despite the close contest, Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico have yet to agree to a debate.

The latest Fox News poll, released Wednesday, shows both candidates tied at 49% among likely Texas voters. That's a shift from September, when Talarico held a narrow two-point lead, 51% to 49%.

The race is to replace Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who lost the GOP primary to Paxton, who was backed by President Donald Trump.

Paxton and Talarico go back and forth over debate

What they're saying:

The latest debate discussion comes after TMZ caught up with Paxton and asked whether he would be willing to face Talarico.

Paxton said he would consider a debate under the right conditions but expressed concerns about participating in one hosted by CNN.

Talarico responded in a separate interview with TMZ, saying he had already challenged Paxton to debate on Fox News.

"I challenged him to do it on Fox News, on his home turf, in his safe space," Talarico said.

He then jokingly suggested TMZ could host the debate instead, pointing out that the outlet had managed to reach Paxton.

TMZ said it would be interested in hosting, but no debate between the candidates has been confirmed.

New Fox News poll shows a tied race

By the numbers:

A new Fox News survey suggests Paxton has strengthened his support among conservatives, rural voters, suburban women and Republicans who backed Cornyn in the primary.

Talarico, meanwhile, maintains strong support among younger voters, Black voters and Hispanic voters.

Among Hispanic voters, the poll shows Talarico leading Paxton 64% to 34%.

But while the candidates are tied, Texans still favor Republican control of the U.S. Senate by a margin of 51% to 47%.

That distinction comes as Democrats look to end a more than 30-year losing streak in Texas statewide elections.

What's next:

With early voting already underway, both campaigns have limited time to reach undecided voters before Election Day.

Paxton has not ruled out participating in a debate, while Talarico continues to push for one, including on Fox News or potentially TMZ.

For now, no face-to-face debate is scheduled.

Early voting in Texas runs through October 30, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 3.