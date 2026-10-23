4 Texas State University frat pledges arrested on hazing charges: police

The Brief Four Texas State frat pledges were arrested on hazing charges Witnesses reported seeing four men forcing another man into a truck with his mouth taped and yelling to let him go The four men told police they were doing this as initiation into the fraternity



Four Texas State University fraternity pledges are facing hazing charges in San Marcos.

The backstory:

According to the San Marcos Police Department, on Oct. 20, several 911 calls were received reporting that several men were forcing another man into a pickup truck with his mouth taped and yelling at them to let him go.

Officers found the truck at the Arba apartment complex at 1980 Aquarena Springs Drive and determined the incident involved Phi Delta Theta fraternity members.

It was later revealed that the four men forcing the other man into the truck were pledges, and the one being forced was an active member of the frat.

The four men told police they were doing this as initiation into the fraternity.

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The four men were arrested on hazing charges.

National fraternity officials said they are cooperating with police and the university in the investigation.

What they're saying:

The Phi Delta Theta Fraternity sent the following statement:



"Phi Delta Theta is aware of an incident involving several students associated with the Texas Mu Chapter at Texas State University. Upon learning of the matter, Phi Delta Theta began gathering information and is working closely with the university and local law enforcement. The Fraternity will continue to cooperate fully throughout the investigation.

Phi Delta Theta holds the safety of every member of the Fraternity as well as the individuals of the campuses and communities they are a part of, in the highest regard, and does not support or condone behavior that jeopardizes the safety of others."