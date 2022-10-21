Expand / Collapse search

Thief steals skeleton ziptied to rocking chair in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Thief steals skeleton ziptied to rocking chair in North Austin

A thief in North Austin didn't let some zipties deter them from getting what they came for, instead taking both the skeleton and the chair. (Credit: Daniel)

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone has stolen another skeleton from an Austin yard.

This thief was caught on a security camera at 6:09 p.m. Thursday night taking a skeleton and a rocking chair from outside a home in North Austin.

The owner tells FOX 7 Austin that he ziptied the skeleton to the rocker hoping to prevent a theft, but the thief just decided to take off with both. The thief is seen loading the skeleton in the back of a black truck with a waiting driver inside.

A police report has been filed, and the owner says he's out about $250 for the skeleton and rocking chair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the truck is asked to call Austin police.

12-foot Halloween skeleton to be replaced by creator after it was stolen from Austin neighborhood

The Halloween display, a 12-foot tall skeleton, is not cheap. They can cost several hundred dollars, but a decision was made to only post images on social media.

This is the second time a skeleton has been stolen in Austin in the days leading up to Halloween. 

A security camera showed a thief steal a 12-foot Halloween skeleton from the front yard of a Northwest Austin home.

The incident went viral and since then, Lance Allen, the creator of the skeleton, found a replacement for the owner. It will be shipped out soon.