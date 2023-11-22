Toys for young kids

Playtime may be fresh on their minds, but these toys will keep them fully engaged.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Peppa Pig Cruise Ship

Peppa's going on a cruise! The toy ship playset opens up to reveal lots of imagination possibilities. There are three levels, lots of play areas, accessories, and three figures! (Not intended for water.) | Buy It

Fisher Price Launch and Race Batcave

Kids can race and chase toy cars on three levels of play space with this Batwheels racetrack playset styled like the Batcave with cool lights and sounds. | Buy It

Hape Organic Greenhouse

The perfect toy for your "budding" gardener at home! Learn how to plant, grow, and manage your own food with this greenhouse playset. | Buy It

Mix and Learn DJ Table

Music-themed activity table with three piano play modes, multi-color lights, and 12 engaging fine motor activities for baby and toddler DJs to explore. Includes hundreds of songs. | Buy It

Romper Electric Trike

Say yes to fun and po to pedals. Pedaling is so 2008! With a 24V lithium-ion battery and brushed DC motor, the Romper toddler scooter introduces toddlers to the fun world of electric mobility. | Buy It

Glo Pals Light Up Sensory Toys

These water-activated light-up cubes automatically turn off when fully dry. Each vibrant, reusable light-up cube lasts a minimum of 30 days! Supports sensory development: cause & effect, cognitive skills, fine motor skills and color recognition. | Buy It

Tranquil Whale

Experience the calming ambiance of the Tranquil Whale Family. This charming, pretty whale diffuses a soft light and projects waves of the ocean in movement on the ceiling thanks to a unique and patented mechanism. It also plays a marine melody and the sound of the waves. | Buy It

Bluey Keytar

Make your own romance music using a replica of Bluey’s keytar from the show or play along to 10 built-in melodies including the Bluey theme. Choose from 10 instruments and sound effects to make the keyboard notes sound like a guitar, Chattermax, Bluey's sister Bingo and more. Plus, hear from Bluey by pressing the button with her picture on it. | Buy It

MathLink Numberblocks Cubes

From the friendly TV series Numberblocks, an award-winning show from BBC, the Numberblocks crew brings math learning to life with the officially licensed MathLink Cubes Numberblocks 1-10 Activity Set! Children see how numbers really work as they build their own Numberblocks from 1-10 by connecting them with classic MathLink cubes. | Buy It

Disney Junior Roarin’ Safari Dino

Get ready for roarin' fun adventures with the Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Roarin' Safari Dino toy and figures set. Features ground-shaking sound effects. It measures a whopping 16 inches long and 11 inches tall! Press the lever on its back to open and close its jaws, hear him roar, and activate exciting Mickey Mouse phrases like, "Look out, pal." | Buy It