SE Travis County crash: 1 critically injured, 4 seriously injured

The Brief Five people were injured in a southeast Travis County crash Monday afternoon. One was critically injured. ATCEMS says to expect delays in the area.



Five people have been injured in a southeast Travis County crash Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews from ATCEMS, Travis County Fire Rescue, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department were on the scene of the crash at 12:44 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 5200 block of East SH 71 westbound, east of Garfield.

One person was trapped and five people in total were injured in the crash.

One person was critically injured and four suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

EMS and STAR Flight transported all patients from the scene by 1:06 p.m.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the demographics of those injured.

What's next:

ATCEMS says to expect delays in the area.

Google traffic maps show the area is experiencing very slow traffic as of 1:16 p.m.