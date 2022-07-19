Expand / Collapse search

Travis County to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics July 19-22

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 7 Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week. 

Some locations have pediatric vaccines for babies and young children 6 months to 5 years of age. 

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times, and age availability. 

People receiving their second dose, third dose or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated. 

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood. 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, July 19, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, July 20, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County) 

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County) 

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, July 21, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

Forest Park Apartments (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, July 22, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County) 

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County) 