Austin bus stop homicide: Suspect arrested, charged with first degree murder

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The Brief Jesse Monroe II has been arrested in connection to Oct. 6 death of Jeffrey Grable Grable was found dead at a bus stop on Norwood Park Boulevard



A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide on Oct. 6 where a man was found dead at a bus stop.

The Austin Police Department says 33-year-old Jesse Monroe II was arrested on Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Monroe was taken to the Travis County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

The backstory:

On Oct. 6, APD says that around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard about reports of a person on the ground bleeding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man, later identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Grable, with apparent trauma to his body.

Grable was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation shows that Grable had laid down near the bus stop several hours earlier and later Monroe approached and assaulted Grable, causing Grable's death, before fleeing the scene.

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What you can do:

Detectives are requesting information from anyone who was in the area that night or those with knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with photos, videos, or other potential evidence is requested to share them with APD. You may submit materials by clicking here.



If you have information, you're asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.