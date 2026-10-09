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Austin bus stop homicide: Suspect arrested, charged with first degree murder

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published October 9, 2026 1:10 PM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 1:10 PM CDT
article

Mugshot of Jesse Monroe II courtesy Austin Police Department.

The Brief

    • Jesse Monroe II has been arrested in connection to Oct. 6 death of Jeffrey Grable
    • Grable was found dead at a bus stop on Norwood Park Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide on Oct. 6 where a man was found dead at a bus stop.

The Austin Police Department says 33-year-old Jesse Monroe II was arrested on Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Monroe was taken to the Travis County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

Man found dead at CapMetro bus stop
Man found dead at CapMetro bus stop

Man found dead at CapMetro bus stop

A man was found dead at a CapMetro bus stop on Tuesday and the suspect is still at large.

The backstory:

On Oct. 6, APD says that around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard about reports of a person on the ground bleeding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man, later identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Grable, with apparent trauma to his body.

Grable was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation shows that Grable had laid down near the bus stop several hours earlier and later Monroe approached and assaulted Grable, causing Grable's death, before fleeing the scene.

Related

CapMetro bus stop homicide: Police release victim's name, photos of potential suspect
article

CapMetro bus stop homicide: Police release victim's name, photos of potential suspect

The Austin Police Department has released photos of a potential suspect in the slaying of a man near a CapMetro bus stop in North Austin.

What you can do:

Detectives are requesting information from anyone who was in the area that night or those with knowledge of the incident. 

Anyone with photos, videos, or other potential evidence is requested to share them with APD. You may submit materials by clicking here.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. 

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department and previous reporting.

AustinCrime and Public Safety