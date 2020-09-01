Turkey Leg Hut sending 1,000 turkey legs, supplies to help Hurricane Laura victims

The Turkey Leg Hut is doing their part to help those affected by Hurricane Laura. Those impacted in Louisiana will be provided with food, water, and the help of volunteer workers to clear the debris left behind from the storm.

Turkey Leg Hut founders Nakia and Lynn Price, along with volunteers, will deliver supplies to our neighbors in Lake Charles, Cameron, and DeQuincy, Louisiana

Per Turkey Leg Hut:

The Houston staple will send 25 pallets of bottled water, food, including over 1,000 of their famous turkey legs, two bulldozers, chainsaws, and over 25 workers and volunteers from Houston to help residents in need.

“After going through Harvey and knowing too well the pain of feeling like you’ve lost everything, and the current times, we all need to take care of each other and help our neighbors in any way we can. For us, it’s with fresh drinking water, a special meal, and some boots on the ground to do whatever we can to help the recovery efforts," said owner Nakia Price.

Turkey Leg Hut will load up the supplies and leave for Louisiana on Wednesday morning. Once they arrive the crew will join the efforts of rapper Trae tha Truth and his #ReliefGang, who are already doing work on the ground to help victims in devastated areas.