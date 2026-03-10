Man robs South Austin Target store and assaults employee before fleeing

The Brief Austin police asking public for help identifying robbery suspect Suspect robbed a South Austin Target on Feb. 25 and assaulted an employee



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed a South Austin Target store.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on Feb. 25 at around 8:47 p.m. at the Target located at 9500 S. I-35.

The suspect entered the store and selected several men's clothing items.

Police say as the suspect was heading toward the exit, a loss prevention employee attempted to stop him.

The suspect then assaulted the employee and fled on foot through the parking lot to his vehicle.

Video surveillance captured the suspect leaving in a dark grey pickup truck.

Dig deeper:

The suspect is described as follows:

White male

Approximately 6’0" – 6’3" tall

Mid 30s to early 40s years of age

Large built

Last seen wearing: Gray long-sleeved shirt, light gray capri pants or joggers, white shoes, grey ball cap featuring a black and white shield logo.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.