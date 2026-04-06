TxDOT asks for public's input on future of I-35

The Brief TxDOT wants the public's opinion on the future of I-35 A survey has opened and will be available until May 6



TxDOT is asking for the public's opinion on what they want the future of I-35 to look like.

A survey has been released and will be open until May 6.

What we know:

TxDOT said to meet the transportation needs of Texas' growing population, they are inviting the public to share their feedback on the future of I-35 through a survey from April 6 until May 6.

The feedback will help guide proposed improvements in TxDOT’s I-35 Texas Corridor Study: A Path to 2050 from Laredo to the Texas and Oklahoma state line.

Why I-35?

"Known as the ‘Main Street of Texas,’ the I-35 corridor is home to around half of Texas’ total population and connects travelers with tourism destinations, military bases and numerous state parks.

The study aims to address current and future mobility challenges, incorporate improvement opportunities for all users and transportation modes, and benefit urban, rural and border areas while advancing economic development and regional growth," TxDOT said.

What they're saying:

"I-35 is one of the most important interstates for the state of Texas and our nation, supporting Texas’ economy and quality of life," said TxDOT Transportation Planning and Programs Director Humberto "Tito" Gonzalez Jr. said. "This statewide survey is a great opportunity for the public to join TxDOT in helping shape its future, continuing to successfully deliver and provide for Texans."

What you can do:

If you would like to share your opinion on the survey, click here.

It will be open to the public until May 6.