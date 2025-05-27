Uhland teen killed in shooting; teen suspect charged with murder
UHLAND, Texas - The Uhland Police Department says an 18-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to a shooting death.
The backstory:
At about 1 a.m. on May 25, Uhland PD says it responded to a report of a shooting that happened outside a residence on Rocky Road.
The preliminary investigation, police say, indicates that an altercation took place during which a firearm was produced.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Andrew Farias, was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, 18-year-old Chad Lee-Gardner, fled before officers arrived.
Chad Lee-Gardner (Uhland Police Department)
Dig deeper:
Uhland PD announced on social media that Lee-Gardner was taken into custody late in the evening on May 26 in Austin with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.
Lee-Gardner has been booked into the Travis County Jail on a warrant for the charge of murder.
The Source: Information from Uhland Police Department Facebook.