VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts.
As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy rain. Videos captured along the coast show the devastation the large storm is causing along the coast including a breached dam and homes and structures at risk of collapsing.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Tropical Storm Nicole: Several Florida homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion
Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole.
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole.
Homes flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida with heavy rain
Homes in Port Orange are being flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to lash Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall.
BREVARD COUNTY
LAKE MONROE
Waves crash over walls at Lake Monroe during Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is battering Central Florida with rain and gusty winds and causing Lake Monroe -- which saw damage during Hurricane Ian -- to swell.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Tropical Storm Nicole topples trees, floods downtown Sanford
Tropical Storm Nicole knocked over large trees and caused flooding in downtown Sanford Thursday morning.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached on Wednesday. (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)