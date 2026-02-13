The 12 most wanted fugitives in Hays Co. - turn in your ex for Valentine's Day

The Brief Local law enforcement doing "turn in your ex" social media trend Hays County Sheriff's Office special includes Top 12 Most Wanted Fugitives Tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and each tip is investigated



If you have an ex-Valentine who has warrants, the perfect payback could be to turn them in.

Many law enforcement agencies are doing the "turn in your ex" social media trend, while bringing awareness to the most dangerous criminals on the loose.

Many of the social media posts say your ex can get a special Valentine's Day experience with platinum bracelets, free transportation, one-night minimum stay, glamour shot, and Valentine's dinner.

Hays County Sheriff's Office

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is one of many agencies making the posts.

"It's kind of a little tongue-in-cheek, having a bit of fun, showing that both law enforcement and the folks that support us, we do have a sense of humor," Sgt. Jeff Jordan said.

Jordan is also the executive director of Hays County Crime Stoppers. Their Valentine's Day special includes the Top 12 Most Wanted Fugitives.

On the posters, they say, "help us make a match with justice."

Here's a sample of the suspects' charges:

Nichalas Cooper - multiple counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child

Fred Navarrete - multiple counts of trafficking a child

Patrick Anderson - wanted for murder

John Contreras - attempt to commit capital murder

Jordan says they have received a few valid tips on the Top 12, plus some tips on their domestic violence most wanted list. While there have been no arrests yet, they could be coming.

"This year, it's nice to see that people are recognizing that these are serious crimes, and we want to at least get these individuals into custody so that way they can take care of those charges, let that whole thing go through the court system," Jordan said.

Elgin Police Department

The Elgin Police Department is also hopping on the "arrest your ex" trend.

"It's such a good way to interact with the public and show the public, kind of humanize the badge," Starr LaSalde, community relations officer with EPD said.

LaSalde says no one's given them tips yet, but one person out of their jurisdiction did message them about their ex.

Big picture view:

Crime Stoppers isn't just in Hays County, it's everywhere. Tips are completely anonymous, and each tip is investigated. If you have information about any crime, you can call 1-800-324-TIPS or submit tips through the P3 app.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you could get a monetary reward.

"Knowing the public is paying attention and providing us with that information, it's very valuable," Jordan said.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit, so they can get grants and donations. Donations can go towards rewards or general operating funds. They also get some funds from probation and court fees.