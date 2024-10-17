Walter E. Long Lake boat ramps closed due to low water levels

The Brief Boat ramps at Walter E. Long Lake will be closed until further notice The ramps will be closed as water levels are too low Lake access for shore-launched watercraft and all other park amenities will remain available



The boat ramps at Lake Walter E. Long will be closed until further notice as water levels are too low for boaters to safely enter and exit the lake.

However, lake access will remain available for shore-launched watercraft such as canoes and kayaks.

All other park amenities, including volleyball courts, picnic sites, grills, and walking trails, will also remain available.

Decker Power Plan equipment upgrades

Austin Energy works with Austin Parks and Recreation to manage water levels in the 1,200-acre lake. The City’s electric utility uses the water in Decker Lake as part of its operations at the nearby Decker Power Plant.

In preparation for upcoming equipment upgrades, the lake level will be gradually lowered through natural evaporation and the boat ramps will remain closed for the duration of the project.

For the safety of boaters, boat ramps will remain closed until Austin Energy's work is complete and water levels once again allow boaters to safely enter and exit using the ramp.

For more information on the repairs to Decker Dam, click here.