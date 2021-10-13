Wendy's announces guarantee to replace new fries that aren't 'hot and crispy'

These better be some really good fries .

When it comes to fast food, French fries are a huge part of what makes a chain popular. Wendy’s just introduced a new recipe for its fries and the company is apparently very confident about them.

The fast-food chain announced that it will replace any order of fries if they are not "hot and crispy." In a press release , Wendy’s called it the "Hot and Crispy Fry Guarantee."

Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said, "At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to innovate our menu where we see the competition lacking. As a fry fanatic, it's not okay for fries to be just okay – so I set out with our culinary team on the pursuit of the perfect fry that would disrupt the category. We are so proud of where we landed with Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries, delivering a hot, crispy, salty crunch with every bite."

According to the press release, Wendy’s tested 20 different cuts of potato in order to ensure that the fries have good heat protection. The fries were designed not just to taste good, but also to retain their crispiness.

"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," said Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors. That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."

