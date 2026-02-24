Man driving dump truck hits & kills pedestrian in New Braunfels

article

The Brief Man charged with homicide after hitting and killing a pedestrian in New Braunfels The incident happened on Feb. 23



A man has been detained and charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a fatal crash.

The backstory:

Officials say that on Feb. 23 at around 5:45 p.m., the New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 200 block of North Seguin Avenue in response to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

First responders arrived and found the victim, later identified as 60-year-old Stephanie Madzy.

Lifesaving measures were administered but Madzy died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the vehicle that hit Madzy was identified as 60-year-old Jude T. Jones.

The investigation found that Jone was driving a dump truck and was stopped at a red light at North Seguin Avenue and Mill Street.

Officials say Jones did not yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and hit Madzy while he was turning right.

What's next:

Jones has been detained and is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

He is in the Comal County Jail.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges may be pending.