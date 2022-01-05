Whataburger releases a spicier version of signature spicy ketchup

Texas-based fast food chain Whatabuger announced the release of a new batch of spicier spicy ketchup on Monday.

The new batch is only available for a limited time.

"This one is quite different from what you’re used to with our spicy ketchup today," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This one has got a little more heat to it."

Spicy Ketchup Batch #2 is a combination of Whataburger’s signature ketchup recipe and a hot sauce made from a blend of spices as well as arbol and piquin peppers.

Whataburger’s Corporate Chef James Sanchez says that it adds a different depth of flavors than regular spicy ketchup.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Crystal Pepsi 2022: '90s soda makes comeback with 30th-anniversary contest

Little Caesars raises price of famous $5 pizza for first time in 25 years

Chipotle adds plant-based chorizo to menu for limited time

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter