Police searching for shooter involved in deadly South Austin shooting

Austin police are asking for help finding the suspect who shot and killed a man in south Austin.

Police said on May 5, around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive for a Check Welfare call for a man who was bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation showed the victim had just arrived at an apartment complex with another person, and was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the area.

Detectives are still actively working on the homicide and are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.