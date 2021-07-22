Williamson County District Clerk's office to close for remodel
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Next month, the Williamson County District Clerk's office will be closed to the public for a remodel.
Williamson County says the office will be closed on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6 due to an office remodel project.
All employees in the District Clerk's office will instead work remotely, including answering phones, processing mail, working e-filing and all other tasks that can be done remotely.
