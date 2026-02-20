Feds seize over 36 pounds of cocaine from tractor in South Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly half a million dollars’ worth of suspected cocaine hidden inside a tractor at the Veterans International Bridge cargo facility.
Details of the cocaine seizure
What we know:
CBP says the seizure occurred Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 when officers assigned to the bridge referred a 1987 Kenworth tractor for a secondary inspection after a non-intrusive imaging scan revealed anomalies.
During the secondary inspection, officers assisted by a canine unit discovered 16 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 36.64 pounds of alleged cocaine, according to CBP.
Packages containing 36.64 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry | Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $489,226.
What they're saying:
"We must maintain our vigilance regardless of the mode of transportation and our officers’ efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping it from reaching our streets," said Tater Ortiz, port director for the Brownsville Port of Entry.
Federal investigation launched
What's next:
CBP officers seized the suspected narcotics and the tractor. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have launched a criminal investigation.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Laredo Field Office has seized more than 63,000 pounds of narcotics since Jan. 21, 2025.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.