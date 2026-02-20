Feds seize over 36 pounds of cocaine from tractor in South Texas

article

The Brief CBP officers seized 36.64 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a 1987 Kenworth tractor at the Veterans International Bridge. The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $500,000, discovered after a canine unit and imaging scans flagged the vehicle. Homeland Security has launched a criminal investigation; no information has been released regarding arrests or the driver's identity.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly half a million dollars’ worth of suspected cocaine hidden inside a tractor at the Veterans International Bridge cargo facility.

Details of the cocaine seizure

What we know:

CBP says the seizure occurred Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 when officers assigned to the bridge referred a 1987 Kenworth tractor for a secondary inspection after a non-intrusive imaging scan revealed anomalies.

During the secondary inspection, officers assisted by a canine unit discovered 16 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 36.64 pounds of alleged cocaine, according to CBP.

Packages containing 36.64 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry | Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $489,226.

What they're saying:

"We must maintain our vigilance regardless of the mode of transportation and our officers’ efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping it from reaching our streets," said Tater Ortiz, port director for the Brownsville Port of Entry.

Federal investigation launched

What's next:

CBP officers seized the suspected narcotics and the tractor. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have launched a criminal investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Laredo Field Office has seized more than 63,000 pounds of narcotics since Jan. 21, 2025.