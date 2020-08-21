Williamson County judge declares local disaster, prohibits outdoor burning due to wildfire threat

Outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of Williamson County is prohibited for the next seven days due to dry conditions bringing the threat of wildfires.

The ban and local disaster declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m. August 21 and will continue for the next week unless extended by the Williamson County Commissioners Court. The order also prohibits smoking in county parks and preserves and on trails.

--------- Stay weather aware with the FOX 7 WAPP. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

According to the county, violations of this order include burning of any combustible materials outside of an enclosure designed to contain flames and sparks, engaging in outdoor activity which could allow flames or sparks resulting in fire unless done in an enclosure designed to stop the spread of fire, or ordering someone else to do so.

The ban also prohibits the burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings, and burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone who violates the order commits a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail.

Advertisement

READ THE FULL DISASTER DECLARATION BELOW:

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

For more Williamson County news, click here.