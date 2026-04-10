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Winning $78M lottery ticket bought in Texas will expire soon if not claimed

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Published  April 10, 2026 3:33pm CDT
Lottery
FOX Local
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The Brief

    • A $43.6M winning Lotto Texas ticket remains unclaimed in Brownsville.
    • The jackpot ranks among the largest in the game’s history.
    • The winner must claim it by May 14 or lose the prize.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - A jackpot-winning lottery ticket purchased in Texas is still waiting to be claimed — and if it's not, it'll be worthless in a matter of weeks. 

Unclaimed Texas Lotto ticket

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at Gordon’s Bait & Tackle at 7066 Padre Island Highway, in Brownsville.

The winner selected their own numbers, the release from the Texas Lottery Commission said. 

The cash-value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, so the winner will receive $43.6 million before taxes when they claim the prize.

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They say "you gotta be in it to win it" – and, more and more, people are in it. The question then becomes where are they winning it. 

The win clocks in at the sixth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas, just behind an $83.5 million winning ticket sold in Austin Feb. 17, 2025. November's jackpot started growing Feb. 19, when the prize reset at $5 million. 

What's next:

If the winner does not come forward, the ticket will expire May 14, 2026. 

What were the winning lottery numbers?

The winning numbers were 7-17-23-28-39-48.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery Commission. 

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