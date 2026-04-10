Winning $78M lottery ticket bought in Texas will expire soon if not claimed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - A jackpot-winning lottery ticket purchased in Texas is still waiting to be claimed — and if it's not, it'll be worthless in a matter of weeks.
Unclaimed Texas Lotto ticket
What we know:
The winning ticket was sold at Gordon’s Bait & Tackle at 7066 Padre Island Highway, in Brownsville.
The winner selected their own numbers, the release from the Texas Lottery Commission said.
The cash-value option was chosen when the ticket was purchased, so the winner will receive $43.6 million before taxes when they claim the prize.
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The win clocks in at the sixth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas, just behind an $83.5 million winning ticket sold in Austin Feb. 17, 2025. November's jackpot started growing Feb. 19, when the prize reset at $5 million.
What's next:
If the winner does not come forward, the ticket will expire May 14, 2026.
What were the winning lottery numbers?
The winning numbers were 7-17-23-28-39-48.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery Commission.