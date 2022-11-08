$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store
A ticket sold at a Houston convenience store won a $1 million prize in the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing that was scheduled for Monday night.
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in $2.04 billion jackpot after delay
Hours after the originally-scheduled Powerball jackpot drawing on Monday night, the winning numbers have finally been shared. Did you win?
Cedar Park resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
The winning ticket for the $2 billion jackpot may have been sold in California but one Texas resident is a new millionaire after the October 31 drawing.
Winning numbers for $1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed
The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday, and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.