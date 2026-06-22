Woman arrested in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on June 12.
Martha Maria Flores was arrested on June 15.
The backstory:
On June 12, Austin Police Department patrol officers responded at around 11:35 p.m. to a crash that involved a pedestrian in the 600 block of north I-35 service road southbound.
The suspect, identified as Flores, left the scene after the crash.
Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim, identified as Jonathan Hernandez, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
What's next:
Flores has been booked into the Travis County Jail.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.