Woman arrested in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

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The Brief Woman arrested in connection to June 12 deadly hit-and-run crash Martha Maria Flores was arrested on June 15 The victim in the crash has been identified as Jonthan Hernandez



A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on June 12.

Martha Maria Flores was arrested on June 15.

The backstory:

On June 12, Austin Police Department patrol officers responded at around 11:35 p.m. to a crash that involved a pedestrian in the 600 block of north I-35 service road southbound.

The suspect, identified as Flores, left the scene after the crash.

Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim, identified as Jonathan Hernandez, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

Flores has been booked into the Travis County Jail.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.