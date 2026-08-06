Texas Children's Hospital has 90 days to open 'detransition clinic' under terms of settlement

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The Brief Texas Children’s Hospital must open a free "detransition clinic" in 90 days under a settlement with the state. The hospital will pay $10 million to resolve claims involving Medicaid billing for prohibited gender-transition care. The clinic must offer free services for five years, and five doctors will lose hospital privileges.



Texas Children's Hospital has just a few months to create the nation's first "detransition clinic" to reverse gender transition care, according to a settlement finalized with the attorney general's office.

Under the terms of the agreement, the clinic must be opened within 90 days and its services must be provided for free. The settlement was first announced in May.

The hospital will also pay $10 million, with more than $8 million going to the state, to resolve claims they billed Texas Medicaid for illegal "gender-transition" interventions. They will also pay $1.7 million to whistleblower Vanessa Sivadge.

What they're saying:

"This historic settlement is a resounding defeat for the radical gender ideology that has preyed on Texas children under the guise of ‘care,’" Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "Texas Children’s has agreed to pay millions back to Texas. The detransition clinic, which is the first of its kind, must open within months."

Texas Children's Hospital settles with state

Dig deeper:

The hospital must promote the detransition clinic on its website and, once established, must provide detransition care at no cost to patients for five years for anyone who had previously received gender transition care.

In addition to the clinic and monetary penalties, the hospital must permanently revoke the privileges of five doctors associated or previously associated with the hospital from working at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"Activist doctors who harmed children have been fired. This settlement sends an unmistakable message: if you put radical ideology over children's health, my office will go after you. We will continue to lead the way in stopping the far-left’s radical gender agenda," Paxton said.

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The investigation was first opened in 2023 after Texas enacted a law preventing doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and some surgeries to treat gender dysphoria in minors.