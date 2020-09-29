'You are a survivor': Beyoncé sends heartfelt message to fan battling brain cancer

Lyric Jacks is on cloud nine after receiving flowers from Beyoncé Knowles.

Jacks is currently battling Anaplastic Ependymoma. The rare genetic disease developed a tumor in her brain that is affecting her central nervous system.

The strong little girl recently underwent her fourth brain surgery.

Jacks is a huge fan of Beyonce and was thrilled when she received a special note from the Houston native.

"Beyoncé thank you so much for these flowers and I can't wait to meet you," Jacks said smiling in an Instagram post.

On Monday, she spent the day with Houston native Trae tha Truth who showered her with love and few gifts.

She has been receiving care throughout the country but her latest stop was Houston where she rehabbed at Shriners Hospitals for Children.