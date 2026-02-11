CapMetro discusses safety initiatives following 2 bus stabbings within a week

The Brief CapMetro discusses safety initiatives following 2 bus stabbings The stabbings happened within a week of each other in late January



CapMetro recently discussed safety initiatives following two stabbings happening on buses in a matter of a week late last month.

The suspects in each stabbing have been arrested.

The stabbings

What we know:

The first stabbing happened on Jan. 24 at around 4 p.m. in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road.

CapMetro Police said Sergio Diaz was at the front of a bus, walked to the middle, then stabbed a man three times, twice in his back and once in his chest.

Police said Diaz ran away but was later identified and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sergio Diaz, 46

The second stabbing happened on Jan. 29 at around 7 p.m. in Downtown Austin at Fifth and Lavaca.

Police said Vikki Osborne told police a man got on the bus drunk, started saying racial slurs and things she deemed offensive. She threatened to stab him, he said, ‘go ahead then,’ and she did, in the chest.

Osborne was arrested for aggravated assault.

Osborne is being held in the Travis County Jail on $3,000 bond. Sergio is being held on $30,000 bond.

CapMetro discussing safety initiatives

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, CapMetro held its first Operations, Planning, and Safety Committee Meeting since the stabbings.

Although no one directly mentioned the stabbings, the Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer provided an update on the things they have done to improve transit customers’ perception of security.

"It’s not transit’s job or responsibility to solve all of society’s problems, broader social issues and healthcare issues, and lots of economic issues that fall on our doorstep, but we may not be able to solve those problems, but we do have to grapple with the impact of those broader social problems, and I think this is virtually, and putting aside the Project Connect and expansion of the transit system, probably the most critical issue for the agency to confront," District 4 City Council Member Chito Vela said.

Some of the improvements mentioned during the meeting included lighting and visibility, the presence of CapMetro Police officers, and partnering with agencies to help homeless people and those with mental health problems.

"We are seeing that our approach to security and making sure that our system is not only secure, but our system feels secure to our customers, is on par with what the industry is doing and we look forward to continuing to making it even better," CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins said.