Astros fan waits 36 hours in line to meet Jose Altuve following her final cancer treatment

The Houston Astros are World Series champions again, and they are making their way around the Houston area meeting and thanking those who supported them throughout their championship run…the fans.

Astros players Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Cristian Javier all held meet-and-greets and autograph signings, but Jose Altuve's signing likely had the best moment.

Astros fan Liza Valverde chose not to ring the bell following her last cancer treatment, but instead, she rushed to be the first person in line to meet Altuve at his autograph signing.

She also waited 36 hours in line to meet her favorite player.

Altuve was emotional when he found out how long Liza had waited to meet him and her choice not to ring the bell after her last cancer treatment.