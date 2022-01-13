Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season, source says

article

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley after just one season on the job, according to an NFL source.

Sunday after the Texans final game of the season Culley told the media he thought he would continue as the team’s head coach.

"As of right now I feel like I will be coaching this team next year," Culley said Sunday. "I’m looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year."

Culley made similar statements 24 hours later.

"As far as I know I’m the head coach of the Texans right now, moving forward," Culley said Monday.

And when asked when his staff will find out about their future Culley said "As far as I’m concerned their future is now. They’re here. They’ll be coaching with me."

Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Culley also said he’s had a blast coaching the Texans.

"I loved every minute of it," Culley said Monday. Nobody likes losses, but I love this job … and that’s a beautiful thing."

Today, Culley is unemployed.

While he went just 4-13 in his only season as the Texans head coach with a roster that was not expected to win many games, Culley led his team to a pair of monumental upsets over the Titans and Chargers, could have beaten the Patriots and had a shot at sweeping Tennessee.

During sessions with the media Sunday and Monday, the Texans players made available to reporters offered support for Culley, including quarterback Davis Mills.

"I loved him as a coach and I hope he’s back," Mills said Sunday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins had similar thoughts.

"He’s consistent and that’s what you want in a head coach," Collins said Sunday. "That’s what you want in a leader of men."

Culley will no longer be leading men in Houston.