Saints requiring vaccine, or proof of negative test to attend games
The announcement will consider the Caesars Superdome as an indoor venue requiring proof of vaccination or negative testing.
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson says Buffalo Bills have reached out to him
Steveson said he’s been receiving some very interesting calls since returning home from Tokyo
Deshaun Watson latest: Grand jury investigation being used for possible criminal charges, sources say
Sources tell FOX 26 that Johna Stallings, Human Trafficking Section Chief for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, is sending out the subpoenas for the investigation.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns to Dallas to get shoulder examined
The Cowboys are in Arizona for Friday night’s second preseason game. Their starting quarterback is back in North Texas.
Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Bobby Bowden announced in July he had a terminal illness that his family later said was pancreatic cancer.
Former Longhorn, Lake Travis star starts for Cowboys in HOF Game
Garrett Gilbert led the Lake Travis football team to two state championships before playing for the Texas Longhorns and eventually the Cowboys.
Steelers use strong 2nd half to beat Cowboys 16-3 in Hall of Fame game
Not unexpectedly for the kickoff to the preseason, the game was marked by spotty offense and special teams by the Cowboys.
NFL preseason kicks off with Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game on FOX
The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the long-awaited Hall of Fame game to kick off the NFL's preseason.
Cowboys in Canton for Hall of Fame game; Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson to be inducted
A very popular former Dallas Cowboys coach is fitted for and ready to put on his gold jacket this weekend. He is only one of the former Cowboys to join the hall this weekend.
Texas Senate committee discusses economic impact of UT leaving Big 12
A Texas Senate committee has held its first meeting to look at the economic impact of the University of Texas moving to the SEC from the Big 12.
Buffalo Bills reportedly eyeing move to Austin
The Buffalo Bills are reportedly looking at a move to Austin if they are unable to secure a new home venue in Buffalo.
The week in TV: The Bachelorette, the NFL, and ‘Cooking with Paris’
It's Hometowns week on "The Bachelorette," Paris Hilton burns diamonds off spatulas in "Cooking with Paris" and the NFL is back, sort of.
FOX 7 Austin's 2021-2022 high school football preseason rankings
As the start of the 2021-2022 school year draws nearer, FOX 7 Austin has compiled the preseason ranking for area Highschool Football teams.
FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews talks Tubi, upcoming NFL season: ‘I’m feeling excited’
Erin Andrews is one of the most recognized and respected sports broadcasters in the industry — and now is an ambassador for Tubi, FOX’s completely free streaming service.
Slim and trim Ezekiel Elliott says he’s ready to run
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is now back to the same weight he was as a college freshman at Ohio State.
SEC votes 14-0 to invite Texas, Oklahoma to join conference
Southeastern Conference members voted unanimously on Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join, a seismic move in the world of college athletics.
Dak Prescott on Simone Biles: ‘I understand where she's coming from’
Dak Prescott said he understands what USA gymnast Simone Biles is going through as she battles mental health challenges and there shouldn't be any judgement of her decisions.
Texas A&M System Board of Regents votes to support SEC expansion
The Texas A&M Board of Regents has voted to support the possible expansion and inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC in 2025.
NFL will fine unvaccinated players over $14K for violating COVID-19 protocols
The NFL outlined in its June training camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols that unvaccinated players can get fined $14,650 for violating preventative health measures.